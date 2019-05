GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Run Across Michigan for Law Enforcement is gearing up for another race across the state next month.

Local Kent County Deputy, Matt Garbarino, is the sole participant in the race and raising money through a GoFundMe page.

Last year thousands of dollars was raised for the cause.

It’s starting on June 7 in Detroit and it ends in St. Joseph on June 10.

