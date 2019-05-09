Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Look younger in minutes with the power of Plexaderm

Posted 10:52 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, April 24, 2019

We've all seen before and afters on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in just minutes, and the transformations are almost unbelievable. Plexaderm is one of those products designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin and making those eye bags disappear.

Lifestyle expert Tia Leslie stopped by the studio to share the secret about the amazing technology behind the age-hiding cream.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, get up to 50% off plus free shipping on your Plexaderm order. Or place an order at plexaderm.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.