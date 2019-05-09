Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Moms climb for free at TreeRunner Adventure Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend, TreeRunner Adventure Park is letting mom’s in for free this Mother’s Day.

The promotion runs May 12 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the adventure park located at 2121 Celebration Drive at Knapp’s Corner in Grand Rapids.

They have 7 high rope courses and 7 color coded ziplines.

Here’s the promotion code for moms to get in for free: MomsClimb19.

For more information click here.

