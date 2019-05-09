Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's been more than two years since a devastating fire at the barn for Equine Learning in Lowell. On Friday, people will have a chance to help the owners raise money for future programming.

The owners are hosting their second annual benefit dinner Friday night.

Tickets to the event cost $50 and will get you dinner and into the event. There is also a free open house planned there Saturday, which is open to the public featuring a bounce house and horseback riding.

Money raised will allow the non-profit to provide therapy for both children and adults.

2. The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke detectors in some Kent County homes on Friday.

The Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign wants to install 100,000 smoke detectors in the country's 100 most fire-vulnerable communities. This includes portions of metro Grand Rapids.

On the agenda, Friday is Wyoming and Kentwood. To get a smoke detector, call (616)-456-8661 extension 5400.

Each installation appointment takes between 30 and 45 minutes and also includes discussion about fire safety.

3. Thousands of people are expected downtown Grand Rapids Saturday to take part in the 42nd annual River Bank Run, and it's not just elite athletes taking part.

This year, it has a new name dubbed The Amway River Bank Run 5K Walk.

Among the runners, includes a walking ground from Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids, a team of 12 women who have been working to overcome hardships like poverty, addiction, homelessness, and now prepping for the event.

Degage says training for the walk gives the women an opportunity to support each as they try to achieve big dreams, like securing safe and permanent housing.

4. A heads up to those still looking for plans for Mother's Day, a West Michigan Zoo is offering a deal to celebrate.

Moms can get half off admission at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek if they bring their kids or grandkids on Sunday. You can take mom on a wild safari ride to see the new African painted dogs, feed the giraffes and count the zebras. You can also check out the zoo's newly renovated train.

Binger Park Zoo is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Forget flowers or jewelry, this Mother's Day, Kraft Heinz is giving moms what they really want. The brand wants to reward the hard-working moms of the world with some "me time" for their special day.

In a campaign dubbed "Mother's Day Away," the company is offering to cover the babysitting bill for a few lucky parents. All they have to do is get a babysitter for this Sunday and submit a receipt online.

Kraft Heinz will cover up to $100 of the bill while funds last. So pick up the phone, call the next door neighbor, and enjoy a Mother's Day with a little less mothering.