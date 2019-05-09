Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mother’s Day gift ideas at Eastern Floral

Posted 9:37 AM, May 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are a few days away from Mother's Day and if you have not yet ordered flowers, Eastern Floral is offering gift options for you.

Rick Huisman, President of Eastern Floral, and Kiersten Schulte, Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations, joined us in-studio to talk about the different arrangements available.

Here are some tips from them:

-Don’t wait until the last minute

-Make sure to include the kids when selecting gifts

-While this day is about "Mom," for many of us there are other women that have served that role in our lives. Be sure to consider acknowledging grandmothers, aunts, sisters, cousins, mentors, etc…. even if it’s just with a card or a single flower.

-Buying from a local florist is the best way to ensure you get the floral arrangement you want. Online orders from national firms may seem like a good financial deal – but most of the most spent goes to things other than the flowers. Your local dealers will help you avoid a misstep.

