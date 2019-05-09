Mother’s Day Weekend looks cool & damp

WEST MICHIGAN — After a wet week with plenty of ups and downs in temperatures, the weekend forecast is looking only slightly better. It appears that we’ll enjoy a couple of dry days, but showers could return on Mother’s Day as an upper level low slides in from the northwest.

In the meantime, we’re tracking a cold front that will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of it for Thursday afternoon. Here’s a look at where that front is located as of this writing:

After Thursday afternoon’s highs hit the upper 60s to lower 70s across most of the area, Friday afternoon looks quite a bit cooler behind that front with readings only in the 50s.

Future Track HD is going with a warmer day on Saturday, but that will largely hinge on the amount of sunshine we get. Here is a look at it’s forecast temperatures for late Saturday afternoon:

Clouds could lead to temperatures a few degrees cooler than what you see above. Future Track HD shows them building through the day on Saturday:

Clouds will continue to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an upper level low slides in from the northwest:

This low will have some moisture with it, and it could also pull some moisture in from the south and east of us and set the stage for a potentially rainy Mother’s Day. In fact, Future Track HD shows those showers already developing over parts of the area early on Sunday morning.

This is the furthest this particular forecast model goes out, but the overall pattern suggests that scattered showers will be with us for much of the day on Sunday. With this cooler, wetter trend, we’ve dropped forecast highs on Sunday afternoon and may have to drop them further if subsequent model runs continue to amplify this pattern. Here’s a look at our latest weekend forecast:

Warmer temperatures are coming our way next week. Be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for further updates!