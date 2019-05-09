Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP: Car strikes horse-drawn carriage in Branch Co., doesn’t stop

Posted 11:28 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, May 9, 2019

CALIFORNIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say a car hit a horse-drawn carriage late Thursday night in southern Branch County – and didn’t  stop after the crash.

MSP Trooper Kevin Paison tells FOX 17 the two adults and six children in the carriage were not injured, but the horse suffered a minor injury. “However, she was able to walk to Fremont”, just over the state line into Indiana.

It happened around 10 p.m. MSP says in a news release a car was traveling north on Hamman Road, crossed the center line and struck a southbound horse-drawn carriage “head on.”

“The driver of the black passenger car did not stop and continued north on Hamman Rd. The vehicle is believed to have sustained front end damage to include a missing headlight, side mirror, and damage to the front driver side tire.”

Anyone with more information should contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269)-558-0500.

