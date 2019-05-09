New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thursday marks the grand opening of The Happy Animal Clinic, a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

General admission will be dropped to $1.50 for the 6:15 p.m. ribbon cutting, where families can interact with real dogs training for Paws with a Cause. The new exhibit features stuffed animals, an x-ray station, ultrasound machine and a raceway for kids to learn and play to the fullest extent.

"The museum is all about open-ended play," said Rupert Outman, Exhibit Manager at the museum. "Children are always learning when playing, whether making a decision or taking on executive functions."

Not only does the exhibit provide a fun space for kids to play, Paws with a Cause is also raising awareness about their need for future volunteers and foster puppy raisers.

"Anyone can do it, you don’t need dog training expert," Cara Conway said, Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator with Paws with a Cause.

The company provides services in 35 states and has placed nearly 3,000 assistance dogs across the country. You can learn more about becoming sponsor on Facebook.