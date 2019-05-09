× Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Ottawa County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Ottawa County.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Savidge and Prospect streets.

Authorities say a vehicle going west on Savdige Street hit a 13-year-old after the teen stepped onto the street. The teen was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said it was raining and dark outside when the crash happened, and both the driver and pedestrian didn’t see each other before.