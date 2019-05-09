× PFAS detected near Van Buren Co. manufacturing site

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State officials are expanding their investigation into a PFAS contamination near a former manufacturing site in Van Buren County.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, formerly MDEQ, received test results Thursday that found PFAS levels 124 times higher than the federal standard.

Samples on the grounds of the Du-Wel Metal Products site in Hartford Township found levels as high as 8,690 ppt, and samples taken near the plant had 285 ppt. The federal advisory limit is 70 ppt.

The municipal drinking water system in Hartford was tested last August, and no PFAS was detected. Schools on private well in Van Buren County were also tested and didn’t show signs of the chemical.

There are 50 residential wells northwest of the Du-Wel site that will be tested. The wells are located north of 60th Avenue along 65th Street past Red Arrow Highway.

Homeowners will be contacted by phone or in person by Global remediation Technologies. EGLE expects to have initial results by the week of May 20.

Hartford Township is providing a water station at the Hartford Fire Department located at 436 E. Main St. for the impacted homeowners.

Township and state officials have planned a town hall meeting on the investigation from 6-8 p.m. May 15 at the Hartford Federated Church located at 65418 Red Arrow Hwy.

Any residents with questions can contact the township at 269-621-4658 or EGLE at 800-662-9278.