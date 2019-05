Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Evan Medema scored three first half goal to help Reeths-Puffer to a 12-1 in over Grandville Thursday night in boys lacrosse.

The Rockets (12-3-1) host Northview on Monday to wrap up the regular season.

The Bulldogs (8-10-1) have finished their regular season and will host West Ottawa in the first round of the regional next week.