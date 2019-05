MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. – The Mecosta County Sheriff says that someone tried to set a house on fire while a family slept inside this past weekend.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5 in Martiny Township, which is east of Big Rapids.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should call 231-592-0150 or email tips@mecostacounty.org.