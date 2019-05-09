‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN. -- This Saturday mail carriers across the United States will take part in the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Residents in West Michigan should have received a paper bag in their mailbox this week. On Saturday, you are asked to fill the bag with non-perishable food and your mail carrier will pick it up on their normal delivery route.

That food will be brought to Feeding America West Michigan. In 2018, they collected over 113,000 pounds of food during the drive.