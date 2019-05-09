× Suspect and victim arrested after Mecosta County stabbing

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are facing charges after a domestic dispute ended with one person being stabbed in Mecosta County.

It happened at a home in Colfax Township when two people got into a domestic dispute.

The sheriff’s office says a 29-year-old man , from Rodney, was stabbed in the incident. He was treated and released for his injuries, but then arrested on domestic assault charges.

The stabbing suspect, only identified as a 18-year-old also from Rodney, was also arrested on felonious domestic assault charges.

No names have been released until the suspects are arraigned which could happen as early as Thursday.