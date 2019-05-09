Take mom out for a day of shopping at Mother’s Day Mini Hop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No need to rack your brain to figure out what to do for mom and make Mother's Day special, plan on hitting up the Mother's Day Mini Hop on Saturday.

Courtney Jones and Samantha McIntosh, co-owners of Dime & Regal, came by to show off what they have to offer.

The Mother's Day Mini Hop will be a day to spoil mom with local shopping, food, and community. Every mom will also get a swag bag filled with foodies from various shops on Wealthy Street.

Participating stores will be having specials, sales, deals, and even in-store events like local artist pop-ups. Stores will also be donating 5 percent of their sales from the event to the Maternal Wellness Program.

The Mother's Day Mini Hop will take place at various shops on Wealthy Street Corridor from Union to Easter Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit the event Facebook Page.