Unbeatable Mother’s Day deals can be found at Countryside Greenhouse

Every day is a good day to drive out to Countryside Greenhouse for a great deal on plants, flowers, and everything that goes with them. However, just in time for Mother's Day, Countryside Greenhouse is extending their hours so good sons and daughters can get a gift for mom.

Countryside Greenhouse will be open with extended hours over the weekend as their Mother's Day Weekend Sale has officially started.

May 9-11, customers can save an extra $2 off on all hanging baskets, as well as other great deals.

Countryside Greenhouse is located at 9050 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale.

Take a look at their inventory at countrysidegreenhouse.com or follow them on Facebook.