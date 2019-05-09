Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

University of Georgia sprinter impaled by javelin during practice

Posted 8:30 AM, May 9, 2019, by

ATHENS, Ga. – A University of Georgia sprinter was impaled by a javelin during practice, according to WMAZ.

Elija Godwin was reportedly doing a backwards spring drill when he backed into a javelin sticking up out of the ground.

WMAZ reported the javelin went through Godwin’s back and punctured his lung. He was rushed to the hospital with part of the javelin still in his chest. The rest of it was sawed off by paramedics when he was loaded into the ambulance.

According to a police report, Godwin went into emergency surgery at the hospital.

Godwin’s mother told WMAZ he made it through surgery and was breathing on his own. She said he has a collapsed lung and will likely be out for the season, despite being expected to make a full recovery.

