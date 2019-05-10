2019 Paganelli ‘Play for Melanoma Awareness’ games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Hundreds gathered at Pinery Park in Wyoming on Friday evening for the baseball and softball games between Wyoming and Grandville. More importantly, the games were part of the eighth annual 'Play for Melanoma Awareness' event in honor of Wyoming Rogers and Aquinas College great, Christy Paganelli who passed away in 2011 after being diagnosed with melanoma.

"The community is so supportive," Christy's husband, Dino Paganelli said, "they've been great, even schools outside of Grandville have been wonderful. I've been fortunate to be with Wyoming over 20 years, I grew up in the community so I like to give back as well."

Meanwhile, Christy's son Jake is a senior catcher for Grandville and played with her name on his back for the final time on Friday night.

"It's special," Jake stated, "I miss my mom a lot and it's cool to play with her and her name on my back, it means a lot that people are here to support my family and melanoma cancer and all cancer, it's just a good cause."