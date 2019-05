× 6-year-old hit by car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was hit by a car Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Greenville West Drive just north of Yellow Jacket Drive.

We’re told the child was trying to cross Greenville West Drive ahead of her family members when they were hit by a car.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The injury remains under investigation.