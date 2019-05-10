× 80-year-old woman missing from Cheboygan County

WOLVERINE, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman who is missing from northern Michigan.

Evelyn Sehl, 80, was last seen in Wolverine in Cheboygan County. Authorities say they received a report of her being in Manton late Thursday night, and say she may have been in Baldwin at some point.

She is described as standing 5-foot-2, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black jeans, a gray sweatshirt and teal T-shirt. Authorities say she may be traveling in a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with a license plate No. DTW0350.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.