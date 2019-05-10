Barn for Equine Learning hosting benefit after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- It's been nearly two years since a devastating fire destroyed a West Michigan horse barn and now you have a chance to help the owners with future programming.

The Barn for Equine Learning, 3203 Timpson Ave SE in Lowell, provides therapy to both kids and adults.

After a fire killed their 13 therapy horses, the owners were forced to rebuild and find new horses. A suspect was charged in the crime and sentenced for setting the fire intentionally.

The fundraising events will help offset some of the costs.

On Friday, families can pay $50 per person to attend a benefit dinner event. On Saturday from 12-3 p.m., there is a free open house for the public to come the barn, play in a bounce house and even go horse back riding.

Money raised will allow the non-profit to provide therapy for children or adults.