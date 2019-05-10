Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month in May encourages education in the battle against a lung disease affecting more than 30,000 people in the United States.

Dr. Charlie McCaslin from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s nationally accredited cystic fibrosis care center, and Kelly Klotz, mother of Kamryn who is a patient at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, talk more about what Cystic Fibrosis is and the treatment options at Spectrum Health.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is located at 35 Michigan Street North East, with it's Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Department located in suite 3003.

To learn more, visit helendevoschildrens.org or call (616)-267-2200.