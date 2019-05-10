Endless Summer Hydrangeas brings third #LifeInBloom road tour to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hydrangeas are well known for their beauty as well as for how easy it is to take care of them. Now, the world's best selling collection of garden hydrangeas is set to kick off its third #LifeInFullBloom road tour, and it all starts on Friday in Grand Rapids.

The #LifeInFullBloom tour engages with the industry and consumers at garden center events, by partnering with public garden and non-profit partners and by appearing on local media outlets to educate each market on care tips to achieve for big blooms.

Reblooming hydrangeas don't need a lot of care to thrive in Michigan. They're so easy to take care of, Endless Summer Hydrangeas has a mobile care program that sends timely reminders for how to get the best blooms.

Hydrangeas can be used in the garden or decorative pots and can be found at most garden centers in the Grand Rapids area (just look for the blue pot.)

The Endless Summer Hydrangeas tour will take place in Flowerland in Kentwood on May 10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The tour will continue to Rochester Hills on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then to Brighton on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

To learn more, visit endlesssummerblooms.com.