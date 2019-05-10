Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Friday’s Friend: Fifth

Posted 11:50 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, May 10, 2019

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Fifth! Fifth is a 1-year-old Boxer mix who's full of energy and wants someone who will give him lots of cuddles and play outside. He has been known to get along with other dogs.

Baby Pet Seminar- May 11 at 2 p.m.

A common reason animals are surrendered to a shelter is due to them not adjusting well to a new baby in the household. Be sure to start your pet off on the right foot by preparing him/her for the new arrival.

  • Please pre-register by e-mailing notanoveskey@hswestmi.org
  • Hosted in Humane Society of West Michigan's Training Center: 3077 Wilson Dr. NW
  • $10 suggested donation per attendee
  • Seminars are held on selected Saturdays

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.

