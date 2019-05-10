Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings issued to kick off the weekend

Posted 11:32 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, May 10, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Mother’s Day Weekend will be getting off to a cool, and possibly frosty start.

The National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for much of the state of Michigan for Saturday morning.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana Counties in the FOX 17 viewing area, from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Most other counties are under a Frost Advisory. More counties in northern lower Michigan are also affected.

Temperatures could drop below freezing in some areas.

