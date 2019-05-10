Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings issued to kick off the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Mother’s Day Weekend will be getting off to a cool, and possibly frosty start.

The National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for much of the state of Michigan for Saturday morning.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Mecosta, Newaygo and Oceana Counties in the FOX 17 viewing area, from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Most other counties are under a Frost Advisory. More counties in northern lower Michigan are also affected.

Temperatures could drop below freezing in some areas.

