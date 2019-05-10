Hastings woman pleads guilty to stealing prescription pad, fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Hastings woman faces up to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to acquiring controlled substances by fraud.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Friday that Amanda Sheridan, 38, entered the plea. Birge said in a press release that Sheridan worked as a medical assistant in Grand Rapids and stole a doctor’s prescription pad. She then forged his signature 77 times for drugs like Norco, Adderall and other controlled substances. Birge says Sheridan wrote the prescriptions to herself and two other people and got more than 4,000 pills before she was caught.

Sheridan will be sentenced at a later date.