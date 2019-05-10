Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

High school lacrosse teams raising money for good causes

WEST MICHIGAN -- Two high school lacrosse teams from West Michigan will go head to head this weekend for a good cause.

The first annual "Wildcat Rumble" is planned for Saturday, May 11 from 12-5 p.m. at Jenison Junior High School.

There will be a 50/50 raffle for a massive TV, and a competition to see who can make the fastest shot.

Proceeds from the game will raise money for Autism and mental health awareness.

Schedule:
12:00 High School Girls vs. Northview
12:00 Boys 5/6 Green team vs TBA
1:30 Boys 5/6 White team vs. Northview
2:30 Boys 7/8 Green team vs. Northview
3:30 Varsity Boys vs. Northview

