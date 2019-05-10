Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland Township crash sends 3 to hospital

Posted 6:48 PM, May 10, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were sent to the hospital Friday after a crash in an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened at 12:18 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Lake Boulevard in Holland Township.

Authorities say a vehicle was going west on Lakewood Boulevard and the driver tried to turn left onto southbound 120th Avenue through a yellow light, causing a crash with a vehicle going east on Lakewood Boulevard.

Both of the drivers and a passenger were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

