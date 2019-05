Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Grand Rapids native is back on the Fox 17 Morning Mix Sound Stage, and she's ready to perform her brand new single that was just released, "Playin' With Fire."

See Macy Krew and her band perform at Tulip Time on Saturday, May 11 at Kollen Park at 7 p.m.

To learn more about her performances and music, visit macykrew.com