Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested after multi-county chase

Posted 8:32 PM, May 10, 2019, by

File photo.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a chase across two counties in southwest Michigan.

Authorities said it started early Friday morning when deputies were pursuing the man in a stolen vehicle in Van Buren County.

The vehicle eventually crashed on M-40 south of Hoffman Road in Newberg Township, near Three Rivers. Authorities say the driver ran away and a K-9 was unable to track him down.

A few hours later, a nearby resident called 911 after finding the man in a building on his property. Deputies and a K-9 unit then searched the surrounding area and found him hiding in a vehicle on a separate property, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held on charges of fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering and obstructing justice.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.