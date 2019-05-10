× Man arrested after multi-county chase

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a chase across two counties in southwest Michigan.

Authorities said it started early Friday morning when deputies were pursuing the man in a stolen vehicle in Van Buren County.

The vehicle eventually crashed on M-40 south of Hoffman Road in Newberg Township, near Three Rivers. Authorities say the driver ran away and a K-9 was unable to track him down.

A few hours later, a nearby resident called 911 after finding the man in a building on his property. Deputies and a K-9 unit then searched the surrounding area and found him hiding in a vehicle on a separate property, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held on charges of fleeing and eluding, breaking and entering and obstructing justice.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.