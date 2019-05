Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the area of W. Frank Avenue and Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Officers arrived and found the 23-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

No word if a suspect was arrested in this case. If you know anything about this, call police.