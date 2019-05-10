× Man sentenced to over 26 years in prison on drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been sentenced two more than two decades in prison for her role in a heroin distribution conspiracy around Holland.

Jimmie Butler was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and 10 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute over 100 grams of heroin and conspiring to distribute cocaine.

He is one of six people who pleaded guilty to federal charges connected with heroin trafficking in the Holland area. Authorities say the conspiracy trafficked heroin from Chicago to Holland and the Upper Peninsula and is linked to multiple overdoses and at least one death.

The other people involved have all been charged and sentenced to at least two years in prison.