Mother’s Against Gun Violence vigil planned in GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Families who will be spending Mother's Day without their loved ones will be holding a candlelight vigil this weekend to mourn the victims of gun violence.

It's the 'Mothers Taking a Block Against Gun Violence Vigil' which has been put on for the last several years by the organizations "Mothers on a Mission" and "Mothers Against Street Killings".

The public is invited to come pray, and see photos of gun violence victims Saturday from 12-2 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank parking lot near the corner of Franklin and Eastern in Grand Rapids.

The event allows people who have lost loved ones, to come together and share their stories while hoping an event like this lowers the number of families losing someone to violence.

"We are asking all mothers will join us it is Mother's Day weekend so many are impacted by the violence and so many are mourning this weekend because their child is not here to celebrate with them," said Tressa Ward, founder of Mothers Against Street Killings.

"If we (mothers) can come together and bridge that gap then our young people will see mother`s are uniting and ready fro you to stop and want you stop the violence," she said.

The groups also hope to meet with community members, police, and other organizations to come up with solutions to stop the violence in the area.