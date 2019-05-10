Olympian Ryan Hall visits Grand Rapids for book signing tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's a two-time Olympian and the current record holder in the half marathon, but Ryan Hall wasn't born with running shoes on. He didn't start seriously running until he was a teenager, and he's written a book about his experiences and life journey.

Ryan Hall stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about his book, "Run the Mile You're In," as well as share more about what he's up to.

Hall will be signing copies of his book at the Amway River Bank Run Expo happening at DeVos Place on May 10. The first signing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit ryanandsarahall.com.