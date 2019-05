× Pedestrian seriously injured in Kalamazoo hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on this morning for a suspect accused of hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian and then taking off from the scene.

It happened in the 1700 block of Lane Boulevard in Kalamazoo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was found suffering from several industries.

The driver has not yet been located and no car description is available.

If you know anything, call police.