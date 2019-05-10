× Person in custody after search for homicide suspect in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person is in custody after a pursuit of a homicide suspect in Kalamazoo.

Western Michigan University Public Safety tweeted that the person was taken into police custody at North Street and Staples Avenue. They had earlier tweeted an alert that a pursuit was underway near North Street and Douglas Avenue, north of the WMU campus.

One person was shot and killed Thursday night in Kalamazoo at a home in the area of W. Frank Avenue and Westnedge Avenue. The victim was described as a 23-year-old man.

