× Pursuit ends after suspect crashes into tree in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in him crashing into a tree.

Kalamazoo police responded to two reports of shots being fired around 8 a.m. Friday morning, and identified a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man as a suspect. Around 10:30 a.m., officers found the man driving near the intersection of W North and Denner streets and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

At that point, police say the man led them on a pursuit that ended after he crashed into a tree and tried to run away. A stolen firearm was found inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested on several weapons charges and for fleeing and eluding police.

The suspect was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.