Roads to close for Amway River Bank Run preps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Race weekend is here, so that means several downtown and surrounding streets will start closing down.

The Amway River Bank Run is Saturday morning and covers streets in downtown Grand Rapids, and extends into Walker and Grandville. The race has 25k, 10k and 5k routes.

Road closures to set up the course begin Friday afternoon.

3:00 p.m. – Friday

For Ottawa Avenue between Michigan Street and Lyon Street

Partial close of Ottawa with one lane open for parking lot exit until 6:00 p.m.

Ottawa closely completely at 6:00 p.m.

West lane coned from Michigan to Government Parking Lot for access until 8:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – Friday

Lyon Street closes between Ionia Avenue and Monroe Avenue

Cars exiting onto Lyon from Ellis Parking Lot can only turn west towards Monroe

3:00 a.m. – Saturday

Monroe Avenue closes between Michigan and Louis

Lyon Street intersection closes

Limited access to Grand Rapids Government parking lots until 5:15 a.m. from Michigan Street

4:30 a.m. – Saturday

Monroe Avenue closes between Lyon and Louis

Limited access through Pearl Street/Monroe Avenue intersection (East/West traffic only)

Limited access to Monroe Center from Monroe

5:00 a.m. – Saturday

Ottawa Avenue closes from Pearl Street to Fulton Street

Monroe Avenue at Pearl closes to thru traffic

Limited access to Ellis Midtowne Lot until 5:30 a.m.

6:45 a.m. – Saturday

All 5k course street close, including Market to Cherry Street

US-131 to Pearl Street ramps, northbound and southbound, closed until approximately 9:30 a.m.

7:25 a.m. – Saturday

All 10k course streets close

7:30 a.m. – Saturday

Westbound Wilson Avenue between 28th Street and Butterworth in Grandville, lane closures for race traffic.

Butterworth between Wilson and Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker, closes

7:55 a.m. – Saturday

All downtown streets along the 25k course close

Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth and Maynard in Walker, closes

Maynard between Veterans Memorial Drive and Butterworth in Walker, closes

8:00 a.m. – Saturday

I-196 off ramps to Market closed until 9:15 a.m.

US-131 off ramp to Market closed until 9:00 a.m.

8:15 a.m. – Saturday

Butterworth between Maynard and Gunnison closes

Remainder of 25k streets closed about 15 minutes ahead of lead runner

Openings

11:00 a.m. – Saturday

Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Michigan. Some traffic allowed while race equipment removed.

Noon – Saturday

Pearl Street between Monroe and Ionia

Monroe Center between Monroe and Ionia

Louis between Monroe and Ionia

Fulton between Winter and Ionia

5:00 p.m. – Saturday

Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl

Lyon between Monroe and Ionia

For all the parking and traffic details, visit the website of the Amway River Bank Run.