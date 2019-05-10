Roads to close for Amway River Bank Run preps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Race weekend is here, so that means several downtown and surrounding streets will start closing down.
The Amway River Bank Run is Saturday morning and covers streets in downtown Grand Rapids, and extends into Walker and Grandville. The race has 25k, 10k and 5k routes.
Road closures to set up the course begin Friday afternoon.
3:00 p.m. – Friday
For Ottawa Avenue between Michigan Street and Lyon Street
- Partial close of Ottawa with one lane open for parking lot exit until 6:00 p.m.
- Ottawa closely completely at 6:00 p.m.
- West lane coned from Michigan to Government Parking Lot for access until 8:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – Friday
- Lyon Street closes between Ionia Avenue and Monroe Avenue
- Cars exiting onto Lyon from Ellis Parking Lot can only turn west towards Monroe
3:00 a.m. – Saturday
- Monroe Avenue closes between Michigan and Louis
- Lyon Street intersection closes
- Limited access to Grand Rapids Government parking lots until 5:15 a.m. from Michigan Street
4:30 a.m. – Saturday
- Monroe Avenue closes between Lyon and Louis
- Limited access through Pearl Street/Monroe Avenue intersection (East/West traffic only)
- Limited access to Monroe Center from Monroe
5:00 a.m. – Saturday
- Ottawa Avenue closes from Pearl Street to Fulton Street
- Monroe Avenue at Pearl closes to thru traffic
- Limited access to Ellis Midtowne Lot until 5:30 a.m.
6:45 a.m. – Saturday
- All 5k course street close, including Market to Cherry Street
- US-131 to Pearl Street ramps, northbound and southbound, closed until approximately 9:30 a.m.
- 7:25 a.m. – Saturday
- All 10k course streets close
7:30 a.m. – Saturday
- Westbound Wilson Avenue between 28th Street and Butterworth in Grandville, lane closures for race traffic.
- Butterworth between Wilson and Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker, closes
7:55 a.m. – Saturday
- All downtown streets along the 25k course close
- Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth and Maynard in Walker, closes
- Maynard between Veterans Memorial Drive and Butterworth in Walker, closes
8:00 a.m. – Saturday
- I-196 off ramps to Market closed until 9:15 a.m.
- US-131 off ramp to Market closed until 9:00 a.m.
8:15 a.m. – Saturday
- Butterworth between Maynard and Gunnison closes
- Remainder of 25k streets closed about 15 minutes ahead of lead runner
Openings
11:00 a.m. – Saturday
- Monroe Avenue between Pearl and Michigan. Some traffic allowed while race equipment removed.
Noon – Saturday
- Pearl Street between Monroe and Ionia
- Monroe Center between Monroe and Ionia
- Louis between Monroe and Ionia
- Fulton between Winter and Ionia
5:00 p.m. – Saturday
- Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl
- Lyon between Monroe and Ionia
For all the parking and traffic details, visit the website of the Amway River Bank Run.