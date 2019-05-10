Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Semi driver killed in Berrien County crash

Posted 4:16 PM, May 10, 2019, by

File photo.

ORONKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash Thursday in Berrien County.

It happened around 5:26 p.m. on southbound US-31 in Oronko Township near Berrien Springs.

Authorities said the semi was going south when it ran into a trailer being towed by a Jeep, sending both vehicles off the road. The Jeep rolled onto its side into several trees and ejected the front seat passenger.

The semi also rolled onto its side and hit trees, trapping the driver inside. The driver, 58-year-old David Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.