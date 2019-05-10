× Semi driver killed in Berrien County crash

ORONKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash Thursday in Berrien County.

It happened around 5:26 p.m. on southbound US-31 in Oronko Township near Berrien Springs.

Authorities said the semi was going south when it ran into a trailer being towed by a Jeep, sending both vehicles off the road. The Jeep rolled onto its side into several trees and ejected the front seat passenger.

The semi also rolled onto its side and hit trees, trapping the driver inside. The driver, 58-year-old David Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.