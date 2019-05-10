Two women killed in mid-Michigan; suspect arrested

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – Two women are dead after apparent homicides Friday morning.

The Ingham County Sheriff posts that Eaton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 5300 block of Mall Drive West at about 2:40 a.m. on reports of an “unwanted subject/PPO” call. The woman told dispatchers that a person, who she knew, had been knocking on her door wanting to see her. He also texted her saying “he loved her, so he spared her” and that he “had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his.”

Deputies found the man’s vehicle on I-69 near Otto Road and the man was arrested on outstanding warrants. Deputies say the man then showed them pictures on his phone that appeared to show two dead women.

Ingham County deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Doncaster in Holt, Michigan. There, they found a 26-year-old woman who was deceased. Initial indications show she died from blunt force trauma.

Meridian Township police responded to a home in the 2700 block of E. Grand River and found a 32-year-old woman, also deceased. She also appears to have died from blunt force trauma.

The suspect is described at a 26-year-old man from Delta Township. Investigators believe that the man was on a killing spree and the Eaton County deputies may have saved more lives. They say that the suspect had two more potential victims that he was targeting, along with the woman who called 911.

The victims’ name have yet not been released.

We’ll have more details when they become available.