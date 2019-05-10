Weekend lane closures at 3 locations on US-131; several new road projects begin Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers on US-131 will be affected by weekend lane closures at three different locations, two of them in Allegan County. In downtown Grand Rapids, several temporary ramp closures will be in effect during the Amway River Bank Run.
First the ramp closures:
- Exit ramps from US-131 northbound and southbound to Pearl Street closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Exit ramp from southbound US-131 to Market Avenue closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Exit ramps from I-196 eastbound and westbound to Market Avenue closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Complete downtown Grand Rapids street closings and parking info during the run
Weekend lane closures:
- US-131 northbound from 10 Mile to 14 mile until 3 p.m. Monday, May 13.
- US-131 northbound and southbound between 142nd Avenue Dorr exit and 135th Avenue Wayland exit from 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, to no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 13.
- US-131 northbound and southbound at M-89 in Plainwell/Otsego from 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, to no later than 5 a.m. Monday, May 13. Ramps closed during the same period include southbound exit from US-131, northbound exit from US-131, and northbound entrance to US-131.
New projects beginning Monday:
- Eastbound and westbound I-96 lane closures continue between Sunfield Highway and Portland Road 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, through Thursday, May 16.
- Westbound I-196 lane closures from south of Adams Street exit to M-40 to the Ottawa/Allegan county line from 7 a.m. Monday, May 13, through June 10.
- Grand Rapids, Michigan Street closed west of Maryland Avenue until 4 p.m. Friday, May 17. Detour: Oak Industrial Drive between Maryland and Plymouth avenues.
- James Street closed at the railroad crossing near Chicago Drive near Zeeland through this week.
- M-66 road work south of Nashville between Cox Road and Assyria Road in Barry County through May 30.
- In Portage, lane closures on E. Centre Avenue east of Lovers Lane for water main work through May 24.