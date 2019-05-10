Weekend lane closures at 3 locations on US-131; several new road projects begin Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers on US-131 will be affected by weekend lane closures at three different locations, two of them in Allegan County. In downtown Grand Rapids, several temporary ramp closures will be in effect during the Amway River Bank Run.

First the ramp closures:

Exit ramps from US-131 northbound and southbound to Pearl Street closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Exit ramp from southbound US-131 to Market Avenue closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Exit ramps from I-196 eastbound and westbound to Market Avenue closed 6:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Complete downtown Grand Rapids street closings and parking info during the run

Weekend lane closures:

US-131 northbound from 10 Mile to 14 mile until 3 p.m. Monday, May 13.

from 10 Mile to 14 mile until 3 p.m. Monday, May 13. US-131 northbound and southbound between 142nd Avenue Dorr exit and 135th Avenue Wayland exit from 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, to no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 13.

between 142nd Avenue Dorr exit and 135th Avenue Wayland exit from 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, to no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 13. US-131 northbound and southbound at M-89 in Plainwell/Otsego from 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, to no later than 5 a.m. Monday, May 13. Ramps closed during the same period include southbound exit from US-131, northbound exit from US-131, and northbound entrance to US-131.

New projects beginning Monday: