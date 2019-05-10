Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

West Catholic promotes Justin Michalowski to head football coach

Posted 6:49 PM, May 10, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Catholic has hired the program's next varsity football coach. 1992 graduate and Falcon assistant, Justin Michalowski has been promoted to the position which was announced on Thursday evening. Michalowski has been on the West Catholic coaching staff since 2008 which includes the five-straight state championships from 2013-17 and will take over for Joe Hyland, who spent three seasons at the helm, leading the Falcons to two state titles in 2016 and 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.