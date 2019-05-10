West Catholic promotes Justin Michalowski to head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Catholic has hired the program's next varsity football coach. 1992 graduate and Falcon assistant, Justin Michalowski has been promoted to the position which was announced on Thursday evening. Michalowski has been on the West Catholic coaching staff since 2008 which includes the five-straight state championships from 2013-17 and will take over for Joe Hyland, who spent three seasons at the helm, leading the Falcons to two state titles in 2016 and 2017.