Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer signs bill forgiving up to 4 snow day make-ups

Posted 2:53 PM, May 10, 2019, by

Weeping Birch bending to the will of the snow

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to forgive Michigan schools from rescheduling up to four snow days that occurred during an artic deep freeze in which she declared a state of emergency.

The law will let schools not count the Jan. 29-Feb. 1 period toward a cap on snow days.

State law forgives districts from making up six days that have been canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver from the state superintendent for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.

Whitmer, who signed the bill at an education conference in Novi on Friday, says it gives certainty to families and school districts that need to prepare for the end of the school year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.