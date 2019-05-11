× Did you see it? A viewer’s rendition – Melanie Martin

Viewer rendition: Fox 17 viewer: “Melanie Martin” said she was driving down M-43 late last night, when she saw the sky flashing blue. She says: ” I thought it was lightning, but it was weird because there wasn’t any clouds in the sky.”

She then says, she saw a blue-ish meteor with a teal colored tail, believing it was in the atmosphere. Martin explains it was so close that she could see a “massive rock object” amongst the blue colored haze and heard it streaking by. After that, Melanie says the meteor passed overhead and disappeared into the horizon, spotting a fox running in the same direction.

She regrets being the only one around seeing it because she states: “It was one of the most beautiful things, I’ve ever seen.”

Thank you again, Melanie!