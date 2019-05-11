Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Did you see it? A viewer’s rendition – Melanie Martin

Posted 9:18 AM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19AM, May 11, 2019

A high resolution image of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) above clouds

Viewer rendition:  Fox 17 viewer: “Melanie Martin” said she was driving down M-43 late last night, when she saw the sky flashing blue. She says: ” I thought it was lightning, but it was weird because there wasn’t any clouds in the sky.”

She then says, she saw a blue-ish meteor with a teal colored tail, believing it was in the atmosphere. Martin explains it was so close that she could see a “massive rock object” amongst the blue colored haze and heard it streaking by.  After that, Melanie says the meteor passed overhead and disappeared into the horizon, spotting a fox running in the same direction.  

She regrets being the only one around seeing it because she states: “It was one of the most beautiful things, I’ve ever seen.”

