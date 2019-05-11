Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Employees catch woman using counterfeit $100 bill

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after someone tried to pay for food at a Jimmy John’s with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Sheriffs in Mecosta County say a woman tried to buy a sandwich and drink with the money just after 4 p.m. Friday but employees caught on before finishing the transaction.

Employees described the suspect as a black woman, saying she drove off in a gray Hyundai Tucson SUV with an Arizona license plate reading BBC8806.

Deputies don’t think it happened anywhere else but if you know anything call the sheriff’s office.

