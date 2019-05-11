× Few light showers later Saturday, perhaps Sunday as well

WEST MICHIGAN — Lots of clouds are in the forecast for this weekend, and a little bit of rain as well. Having said that, many hours today and tomorrow will be on the dry side. High and mid-level clouds have been thickening this morning and will be keeping us quite cloudy for the afternoon and evening hours.

A plume of moisture moving from southwest to northeast through the Midwest late this morning will likely clip us with some sprinkles and pockets of light rain from around I-96 and southward say between 4-9 P.M. this evening. Rain amounts are to be very light and likely to be measured in hundredths of an inch for those of us that do see the rain. What the clouds and light precipitation will do, however, is offer up yet another well below normal temperature day for us. Highs only land in the middle 50s. Any damp conditions move out of here by later this evening and we are left with mostly cloudy skies into the overnight.

Mother’s Day is still looking mostly cloudy and cool with highs again not getting out of the 50s. Perhaps a period of morning sun could try to work into the mix but clouds should again take control. It appears as though that most of the daylight stretch may escape rain-free with the chance for showers holding off until the later afternoon and evening hours as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west.

It is worth noting that the trend on the models has been to carry this disturbance a little farther southward which could end up minimizing our potential for rain later Sunday through the first half of Monday. As of now the potential still exists, however, for scattered showers especially across southern and southeastern sections ( locations along the I-94 corridor and southward from there in closer proximity to this aforementioned upper-level disturbance ) late day Sunday through the first half of Monday.