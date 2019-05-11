GRFD puts out small house fire on city’s northwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters were working Saturday evening to put out a house fire on Grand Rapids’ near Northwest Side.

It broke out around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 6th Street. That’s just east of Davis Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find some smoke near the back porch. Grand Rapids Police said it was a relatively small fire.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:30 p.m. By then, firefighters had put it out, but remained on the scene.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire.