Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRFD puts out small house fire on city’s northwest side

Posted 6:47 PM, May 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Firefighters were working Saturday evening to put out a house fire on Grand Rapids’ near Northwest Side.

It broke out around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 6th Street. That’s just east of Davis Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find some smoke near the back porch. Grand Rapids Police said it was a relatively small fire.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:30 p.m. By then, firefighters had put it out, but remained on the scene.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.