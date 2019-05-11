Olivet man allegedly breaks into his brother’s house, assaults him

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old Olivet man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his brother’s home and assaulting him.

It began around 3:35 a.m. Saturday at a home in Olivet. Eaton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from the house, but the call ended abruptly before any information could be given to dispatch. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release it was later learned that the caller had been sleeping when his brother allegedly broke in the house and assaulted him over a prior disagreement.

“When the victim attempted to call 911, the suspect took the victim’s phone from him and threw it across the room, which is why the original 911 call was terminated.”

By the time police arrived on the scene, the brother had left the scene. But the alleged victim found out that that the suspect was now at another family residence in Olivet “causing problems and possibly assaulting other family members there.”

From there, the suspect headed home and that’s when police spotted his vehicle pulling into a driveway. Deputies made contact with him at that point, “and he was threatening and uncooperative,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It says the suspect ultimately was arrested for Home Invasion 1st Degree, Assault & Battery, and Interfering with Electronic Communications. Later, the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charges and gave a $1,000 personal-recognizance bond “with the stipulation that he be fitted with a GPS tether prior to release”.