Steelcase: someone’s impersonating it, posting bogus job opportunities online

Posted 9:53 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54PM, May 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Steelcase says someone’s been impersonating the company by posting bogus employment opportunities on job boards as part of recruitment scam.

The Grand Rapids-based office-furniture maker says whoever is behind it is trying to “obtain money and personal information from potential employees,” according to a Steelcase  post on Twitter.

On the Steelcase careers website, the company says it is addressing the matter “through the appropriate channels, and encourage anyone with a job-related question to contact our hiring team at myHR@steelcase.com .

The fraudulent employment postings were on “multiple job websites, similar in scope to a scam that has impacted numerous other companies in the past…”.

 

