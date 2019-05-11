× Suspect sought for using knife to rob Cannon Township store

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night armed robbery at a store in Cannon Township.

At 9:55 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Bailey’s General Store, located at 6051 Belding Rd in Cannon Township. The clerk reported that a male suspect entered the store and demanded money while armed with a knife before fleeing in a red four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The suspect was described as a possibly Asian or Hispanic male, standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a larger build. He was wearing eyeglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts, and black and white tennis shoes with yellow laces in the left shoe and black laces in the right shoe.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.